Trump May Be Illegally Destroying The Evidence By Not Keeping Presidential Records

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) expressed grave concern that Trump is violating the Presidential Records Act by destroying his records.

Chairwoman Maloney wrote to David S. Ferriero, Archivist of the United States:



As you know, the Presidential Records Act imposes legal obligations on the President and the White House to preserve and maintain presidential records,” wrote Chairwoman Maloney. “It also requires the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to ‘assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to the Presidential records of that President.’

I am concerned that the outgoing Trump Administration may not be adequately preserving records and may be disposing of them without first obtaining your views, as required by law.

There have been stories going back years during the Trump administration of Trump trying to get around the Presidential Records Act by destroying records. Aides have had to go as far as taping documents back together for preservation after Trump destroyed them.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Melania Trump have been illegally using private email accounts to avoid the preservation of a record of their activities.

Congress has every reason to be concerned. The Presidential Records Act exists to preserve the record for the future and hold previous administrations accountable.

It appears that the Trumps are willfully destroying the evidence of their activities in the White House, which is why the National Archivist must intervene to make sure that records are preserved.

