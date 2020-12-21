‘We Won’: Kamala Harris Needs Only Two Words To Shatter Trump’s Hopes Of Clinging To Power

Advertisements

In just two words, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris responded to Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate attempt to cling to power: “We won.”

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the incoming vice president said she isn’t fazed by Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the election results.

“The American people have spoken. This election is over,” Harris said. “We are going to to do what is necessary given that the American people said you are going to be the next ones to take the helm and address these issues.”

Video:

Kamala Harris that while Donald Trump is focused on overturning an election he lost, Joe Biden and her are working around the clock to prepare for Jan. 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/IG56Q3yP9A — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 22, 2020

Vice President-elect Harris said:

What I make of it, is it’s more of the same. It is sadly not surprising. But we are doing what we need to do, which is to work every day around the clock. I mean, literally, around the clock. Putting together a team. Finalizing our plans for implementation on January 20 that’s going to be about getting relief to folks in terms of both the vaccinations. It’s going to be about helping small businesses. It’s going to be about helping to put in place a process where we can reopen our schools. We’re going to focus on that. The American people have spoken. This election is over. We won. And so we are going to to do what is necessary given that the American people said you are going to be the next ones to take the helm and address these issues. And tat’s where our focus is going to be, not on what that stuff he’s doing in the White House right now.

As Trump whines in the White House, Biden-Harris are getting to work

In the weeks following their decisive victory, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been putting together a cabinet and preparing to tackle a series of crises they will face on day one.

Whether it’s fighting the pandemic, getting the American people vaccinated, passing more economic relief, or defending the country from a Russian cyber attack, the incoming administration has its work cut out for it.

Worse is that the Biden-Harris team has to deal with an outgoing administration that is refusing to peacefully transfer power as presidents of both parties have done in the past.

Whether Trump likes it or not, the election is over. The American people hired Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead the country out of these crises.

