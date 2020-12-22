Biden Destroys Trump For Russian Cyberattack On America During News Conference

Advertisements

President-Elect Biden bluntly called out Donald Trump’s failure on the Russian cyberattack on America and said Trump’s failure would land on his doorstep.

Video:

Biden gets blunt. Trump's failure will land on my doorstep in January 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ft50I4ef5r — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 22, 2020

Yamiche Alcindor asked the President-Elect, “President-Elect. Russia, as you said, is suspected of carrying out this massive cyber hack. You said it happened under President Donald Trump’s watch, but, of course, in January ’21, it will then, of course, land on your doorstep. My question is –”

Biden answered, “All right. Let’s get something straight, land on my doorstep, his failure will land on my doorstep.”

The President-Elect also said that the hack was Trump’s responsibility:

Biden says the Russian cyberattack on the US is Trump's responsibility, and if he doesn't take it seriously, Biden will. pic.twitter.com/RlfLAfeEBR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 22, 2020

Biden said, “The truth is this. The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity. It did that from eliminating or downgrading cyber coordinators in both the white house and at the state department, to firing the director of cyberspace and infrastructure security agency. To president trump’s irrational downplaying of the seriousness of this attack.”

Biden said that if Trump won’t take the attack seriously, he will, “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching. He still has a responsibility as president to defend American interests for the next four weeks. Rest assured, even if he does not take it seriously, I will.”

Joe Biden just said what everyone has been thinking for four years. Donald Trump is a failure, and Biden was elected to clean up the mess that Trump made and get the country back on Trump. Donald Trump and John Bolton weakened cybersecurity for Putin and now it will be up to Biden to make the Russians pay.

