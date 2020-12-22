Fauci Says It Is “An Honor to Be Part of This Process” After Getting New Covid-19 Vaccine

Advertisements

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, says it is “an honor to be part of this process” after he received the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland.

“What we’re seeing now is the culmination of years of research which have led to a phenomenon that has truly been unprecedented,” Fauci observed.

Fauci also explained why he felt it was important that he receive it, expressing his belief that doing so would encourage others to get vaccinated as well.

Advertisements

“As a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic,” he said.

WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci receives the COVID-19 vaccine shot, saying he has "extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine" https://t.co/OMrSj3lUAj pic.twitter.com/M8dPrccqGU — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 22, 2020

Health Secretary Alex Azar and other top health officials are also receiving their doses of the vaccine this morning.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said this event makes use of the agency’s first 100 doses. A larger shipment for its frontline workers is expected next week.