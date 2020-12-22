Mike Pence Accidentally Tells The Truth And Admits Democrats Are Fighting To Help The Poor

Advertisements

With the Christmas holiday just days away, Vice President Mike Pence appeared to do his best Ebenezer Scrooge impression on Tuesday at a Turning Point USA rally in Florida.

During the outgoing VP’s speech, he essentially admitted that Democrats are fighting to help lower-income Americans while making sure the wealthiest folks pay their fair share.

“When we cut taxes, roll back regulations, and advance freedom, their agenda is higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, a Green New Deal and abortion on demand,” Pence said, using falsehoods to build up to his big admission.

“They want to make rich people poorer and poor people more comfortable,” he said, as if enacting policies that lift up struggling Americans is a bad thing.

Video of Pence’s speech:

Vice President Mike Pence: “[Democrats] want to make rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable.” pic.twitter.com/LXB8pvKSR8 — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2020

Just the latest reminder that Mike Pence is a fraud

Mike Pence has repeatedly flaunted his faith throughout his political career, but he seems to only use it when he wants to attack women’s rights or discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

On the policy front, the only so-called legislative accomplishment of the Trump-Pence years was a massive tax cut for the wealthiest individuals and corporations.

His speech on Tuesday was just the latest reminder that Pence is a religious and moral hypocrite. Kurt Eichenwald mocked the outgoing vice president in a tweet, saying, “[B]lessed are the ones who make the rich richer & ignore the poor.”

“And the Lord said to @VP, ‘Woah, wait a minute. What are you doing thinking about helping that poor family? What…FOOD? Nah. Now, Bob over there, he needs a second Ferrari. So, you know, help him get it. Because blessed are the ones who make the rich richer & ignore the poor.” https://t.co/iEcIC3Z2vH — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 22, 2020

On the bright side, Mike Pence did manage to do something he and Donald Trump haven’t done much during the past four years: tell the truth.

