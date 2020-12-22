Nicolle Wallace Isn’t Letting Chris Christie Off the Hook For Trump Support

Advertisements

For a few weeks during the 2016 presidential primary, Chris Christie was willing to say that Donald Trump wasn’t qualified to be president. After the former New Jersey governor dropped out of the Republican nomination race, though, he quickly fell behind Trump.

And he has essentially been there every step of the way over the last 4 years. Christie has acted as a surrogate on cable news. He’s appeared at campaign events. He even prepared Trump for his debates against Joe Biden.

Something has snapped in the last few weeks, however, and Christie has been willing to attack Trump. It could be that he is angry about catching COVID. But is also may be that he wants to run for president in 2024.

And during an appearance on MSNBC, Christie was lambasted by host Nicolle Wallace for his long-time support of the president. Wallace told the former governor:

“It is my sense, and I know you said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, you haven’t ruled out a run in 2024. I don’t remember you coming out and forcefully pushing back against Donald Trump’s comments on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape … I didn’t hear you, after he called African nations bleep-hole nations. I didn’t hear you distance yourself from this president at any point until the target for his ire and lawlessness was the democracy you haven’t ruled out leading in four years. Are you simply making a political calculation that you could clean the Trump stink off you faster than Marco Rubio or some of the other competitors?”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC: