Rep. Maxine Waters Says She Wants To See Trump Marched Out Of The White House By The Military

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Tuesday night that if Donald Trump doesn’t give up his desperate attempt to cling to power, she would like to see him marched out of the White House by the U.S. military or Secret Service.

“I don’t know exactly what you do with a president who has lost an election and … is not wanting to leave,” she said. “I would like to see him marched out of there … whether it’s the Secret Service or whether it’s military or what have you, but he can’t stay.”

“We want him out of there,” Rep. Waters added.

Video:

.@RepMaxineWaters says if Trump isn’t willing to leave the White House on Jan. 20, she’d like to see the military or Secret Service march him out. pic.twitter.com/uNGRnD2Wyn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 23, 2020

Rep. Waters said:

We want him out. And we keep hearing these rumors about everything that he’s doing to try and stay in. We’ve even heard rumors that he said he’s not leaving. We want him out, and to tell you the truth, I don’t know exactly what you do with a president who has lost an election and you have a new person who has been elected to the presidency and the old president is not wanting to leave. I don’t know what you do. My understanding, or what I would like to do is I would like to see him marched out of there, you know. I don’t know whether it’s the Secret Service or whether it’s military or what have you, but he can’t stay. He can’t claim ownership of the White House. He doesn’t want to leave and he’s doing everything possible including talking about martial law, et cetera, et cetera. We want him out of there. And I know Nancy Pelosi is counting down the hours. She told me that also.

One way or another, Trump is going

Donald Trump can hide in the White House for the next month if that’s what he wants to do, but he will have no choice but to leave after Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.

With a growing number of Republicans telling the outgoing president to move on and accept his loss, he’ll have very few friends left by that point anyway. If he, indeed, resists and refuses to vacate the people’s house, he would only further alienate the dwindling number of folks standing by his side.

If Donald Trump thinks being dragged out of the White House next month is a better look than simply accepting his loss like an adult, he’s sorely mistaken.

