Trump And The RNC Sued For Pressuring State And Local Officials To Toss Out Black Votes

An amended lawsuit has been filed against Trump and the RNC for pressuring state and local officials to discount ballots from black voters.

The Legal Defense Fund is suing Trump and the RNC for running a coordinated pressure campaign against government officials to get them to toss out votes from African-American voters:

BREAKING: Today we amended our suit against the Trump Campaign to add the RNC for their coordinated efforts to pressure state & local officials to discount ballots cast by Black voters in November’s election. We’re bring claims under the Voting Rights Act & the Ku Klux Klan Act. https://t.co/fY7D71crMq — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) December 22, 2020

The complaint states, “Defendants’ efforts to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters—targeting cities with large Black populations, including Detroit, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Atlanta, Georgia—repeat the worst abuses in our nation’s history, where Black Americans were denied a voice in American democracy for most of the first two centuries of the Republic.”

Trump and the RNC were engaged in a pressure campaign designed to force local and state officials to toss out votes from Black Americans to overturn the election result of a Biden victory.

Trump’s efforts to overturn the election through some methods that were at best undemocratic and at worst illegal could have far-ranging legal consequences for the Republican Party long after Trump has gone.

Republicans coordinated and engaged in a racist campaign to deny African-Americans their voice in the election. Not since Jim Crow has a political party so explicitly coordinated against African-American voting rights.

The election is over, but the problems are just beginning for Trump and the GOP.

