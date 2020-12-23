House Republicans To Block $2,000 Stimulus Checks On Christmas Eve

Advertisements

House Republicans plan to object to a unanimous consent request to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for every American on Christmas Eve.

Jake Sherman reported in the PM Politico Playbook, “You can’t bring something up by unanimous consent unless it’s cleared by the minority leadership. The $2,000 checks won’t get cleared by the GOP leadership, per several sources familiar with the planning. Republican lawmakers are already worked up about the prospect of boosting the direct payment amount, according to several phone calls we got this morning. So the brief union of TRUMP and PELOSI on the $2,000 check thing looks like it’s not going to fly — it will be ruled out of order by whoever is presiding over the floor, per sources we spoke to this morning. (Caveat: It could change, but seems unlikely to.) They may try to force this vote several times over the next two weeks.”

House Republicans may change their minds and realize that denying vital aid to people struggling during the pandemic on Christmas Eve is not a good look, but it appears that the message that Kevin McCarthy and his caucus want to send to the American people is that they don’t care about your suffering.

Trump is threatening to block the $600 stimulus checks, and Republicans refuse to agree to $2,000 stimulus checks in the House. Republicans remind everyone that their core mission in Washington remains to make life worse for as many Americans as possible.

