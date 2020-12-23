Is Wonder Woman 1984’s Villain Based on Donald Trump?

Advertisements

Donald Trump is soon to be leaving the White House. His mark on politics, however, will be felt for many years to come. Not just on politics, though, but on pop culture as a whole.

Trump has presented himself as almost the perfect movie villain. And critics who have seen the latest Wonder Woman movie are wondering if the film’s bad guy, Maxwell Lord, is based on the president.

The film takes place in the year 1984 and the character, played by Pedro Pascal, has look similar to the 1980’s version of Trump.

The movie’s star Gal Gadot was recently asked about the similarities by Variety. “It’s interesting,” she replied. “Because when we shot it, we didn’t really think about it until we got to the White House [scene]. And then we’re like, ‘Hmm.'”

The actress continued, “The thing about Maxwell Lord in our movie, unlike the comics, is that he’s more complex because he’s not just an evil villain. He is a regular person who wants to be all these things that you would see on TV. I know from Pedro while we were shooting the movie, that at a certain point, he just focused on the page and what was there. And along with Patty, they just created this character.”

Gadot concluded, “I don’t think it’s a political movie. I think there’s some political elements just because it’s the nature of the world and we’re dealing with some subjects that can easily be connected to politics. But the movie is not about politics. The movie is about something that is much more simple. It’s about truth and the power of truth and hope.”