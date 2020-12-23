Pelosi Blasts Trump For Harming The Troops With NDAA Veto

192 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Speaker of the House Pelosi unloaded on Trump for recklessly endangering the troops by vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The President’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act is an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress. For 60 years, the NDAA has been passed on a bipartisan and bicameral basis.

In a time when our country was just targeted with a massive cyberattack, it is particularly hard to understand the reasoning behind the President’s irresponsibility. Disturbingly, Trump is using his final hours in office to sow chaos, including by denying our servicemembers a long-overdue pay raise and hazard duty pay; our families paid family leave, child care, housing and health protections; and our veterans the benefits that they need and deserve. The President’s veto also deprives our country and allies of tools to protect global security – including for cyber-security.

Trump’s veto violates our national values, as it would block action to rename military bases and infrastructure named after those who served in the Confederacy – which is supported by an overwhelming majority of the American people, by House and Senate Democrats and Republicans and by our servicemembers and top military leaders.

Next week, December 28, the House will take up the veto override with bipartisan support.

Trump is firmly in burn it all down mode, so of course, he vetoed the NDAA because he is mad at Twitter for fact-checking his tweets. The House and the Senate both have to come back to DC just to override Trump’s veto before the current Congress ends and the new one is sworn in.

The House and the Senate will easily override Trump’s veto, as the outgoing president is only embarrassing himself and endangering the troops with such outbursts.

