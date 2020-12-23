Trump Runs Away After Betraying The Troops With NDAA Veto

Advertisements

Trump continued his pattern of running away from reporters as he trudged across the White House and ignored questions on his way to his private club.

Video:

Trump ignored reporters’ shouted questions as he boarded Marine One and departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/DFG8j5W4RO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2020



In real-world terms, Trump’s veto means that troops currently in the field and in dangerous places around the world are not funded. These troops won’t have funding until the House and Senate come back from Christmas next week.

It is telling that Trump issued his veto after members of Congress left Washington.

Instead of facing the questions from reporters about why he vetoed the NDAA, Trump ignored shouted questions and fled to his private club in Florida.

Trump revealed the depth of his cowardice as he refused to defend his failure to protect the troops who risk their lives every single day.

