Trump Staffers Have Received Their Departure Instructions from the White House Management Office

Trump administration staffers have received their departure instructions from the White House Management Office, contradicting President Donald Trump’s public remarks about the 2020 election being fraudulent, a baseless claim that his own security agencies and the Justice Department have struck down.

According to a memo obtained by POLITICO, staffers were informed they “will start departing” on the week of January 4,

The memo “also included information pertaining to outgoing employees’ payroll, benefits, sick leave, work records, ethics debriefing and security clearance,” the outlet reported, noting that the memo provides staffers with a “comprehensive checklist” of duties that must be carried out before they leave, including “cleaning out your refrigerator and microwave” and returning “all White House stationery.”

This development comes after news outlets reported that Trump and several House Republicans met to discuss a plan to block Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, an effort that failed.

That news prompted a response from Senator John Thune (R-S. Dak.), who said that efforts to object to the Electoral College vote are ultimately pointless.

“I mean, in the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog,” Thune told CNN. “I just don’t think that it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is gonna be.”

Trump later attacked Thune, saying that someone will primary him in the 2022 midterm election.

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020