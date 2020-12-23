Trump’s Continues to Make Mockery of Pardon Process Absolving Manafort, Stone and Jared Kushner’s Dad

Advertisements

There are many inmates with intriguing cases hoping for a presidential pardon. Unfortunately for them, many are neither Republicans or close personal friends to Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the president delivered pardons to disgraced politicians Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter. He also absolved the war atrocities of Blackwater contractors.

On Wednesday night, Trump continued to make a mockery of the pardon process. This time the recipients included Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Jared Kushner’s father.

Kushner’s father has already served his time. Charles Kushner was convicted in 2005 of convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering. The business mogul at one point hired a prostitute to entrap his brother in law.

Manafort, who ran Trump’s campaign for a time in 2016, had numerous issue associated with his dealings in Russia and the Ukraine. The former political operative had been sentenced to 90 months in prison.

Earlier this year, Trump stepped in to rescue Stone with a commutation weeks before he was set to go to prison. Stone, however, has continued to argue that he needed a pardon as well to further protect him. Trump was happy to again step in and reward his “dirty trickster.”

This is a still developing story with more to come shortly.