Trump Calls The United States A Third World Country Because He Lost The Election

Donald Trump lashed out at his own country on Saturday morning, calling the United States a third world country because he lost the election to Joe Biden.

Trump, citing a “young military man working in Afghanistan,” said elections in the middle eastern country are “far more secure and much better than the USA’s 2020 Election.”

“Fake President!” Trump whined, referring to Biden, who beat him by millions of votes.

A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

In short, Trump is attacking the country he signed up to lead, all because the voters fired him after a single, failed term in the White House.

As Aaron Rupar of Vox pointed out, “It is not normal for the President of the United States to fabricate anecdotes while comparing the country he leads unfavorably with third world nations.”

Trump’s post-Christmas tantrum targeted SCOTUS, DOJ, FBI and GOP lawmakers

It wouldn’t be a Trump Twitter tantrum if he didn’t unleash a fire hose of insults on anyone and everyone in his proximity.

Throughout the morning on Saturday, the outgoing president targeted the conservative Supreme Court, the Justice Department, the FBI, the media, and Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Mitch McConnell.

So far this morning Trump has posted tweets attacking: 1. SCOTUS

2. The FBI

3. DOJ

4. The New York Times

5. Mitch McConnell

6. Republican senators He has not had a nice thing to say about anyone. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 26, 2020

With millions of Americans jobless, struggling to pay rent and keep food on the table, Donald Trump is cooped up at Mar-a-Lago insulting the country he’s supposed to be leading.

