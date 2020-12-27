Mike Pence Goes Skiing As Americans Die Without Pandemic Aid

Advertisements

Vice President Mike Pence violated CDC guidelines and is off skiing in Colorado as pandemic relief still has not been signed while Americans are dying.

RealVail first reported:

Eighteen Secret Service agents reportedly have booked rooms at the Grand Hyatt Vail, with 30 more agents staying in other locations around the valley.

Advertisements

Ski instructors have reportedly been booked for the Pence party at nearby Beaver Creek Resort, and one source confirmed one of the vice president’s brothers has been spotted in town.

A military jet loaded with vehicles reportedly landed at the Eagle County Regional Airport on Tuesday. Pence is expected to come in on Air Force 2 on Wednesday.

The CDC urged Americans not to travel over the holiday season, so Mike Pence holds a super spreader event on the slopes, because he got vaccinated, so who cares about anyone involved with his ski holiday who might get sick?

Trump still has not signed the COVID relief bill. The American people are struggling, suffering, and dying. Vice President Mike Pence is showing what the American people really mean to him by going skiing while Donald Trump is golfing at his private club.

Americans are dying and Mike Pence is skiing. January 20, 2021, can’t get here fast enough.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook