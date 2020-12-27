Americans Are Calling Mar-a-Lago To Tell Trump To Stop Golfing And Work On Stimulus Bill

9.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Americans are calling Trump’s private Florida club to tell him to stop golfing and get to work on the pandemic stimulus bill.

Here is the literal call to action:

Since Trump is golfing at Mar A Lago instead of working at the White House I called them [(561) 832-2600] to request he get his lazy ass working on the stimulus bill. I recommend calling #MarALago as it was quicker and easier to get a live person than the White House. — Mitchell Colbert (@MitchellColbert) December 27, 2020

Trump needs to be flooded with messaged that disrupt his unearned holiday vacation. Trump hasn’t been working for nearly two months since the election was called for Joe Biden. Those who work in the White House have said that Trump does no governing and is spending his days with election conspiracy theorists like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

The pandemic stimulus bill has passed, but Trump blew up the process by demanding $2,000 stimulus checks for every American. Trump made his demand then promptly went on vacation and did nothing to follow up to either sign the recently passed stimulus bill or lobbying Republicans to support stand-alone legislation for larger stimulus payments.

The White House insists that Trump is working as the media has caught him golfing.

It is time to let Trump know that he can’t hide by picking up the phone and telling him to stop holding up pandemic relief.

