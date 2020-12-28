Biden Names New Staff Members to Lead Digital Operations

Advertisements

President-elect Joe Biden has named the newest White House staff members––these will round out digital operations––as the incoming administration prepares to conduct the majority of its public communications digitally as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has appointed Rob Flaherty, who worked as the digital director of the Biden campaign, as his director of digital strategy. He has also named Jamie Lopez as director of platforms. Brendan Cohen, who previously served as the deputy director of editorial on the Biden campaign, has been appointed platform manager. Jonathan Hebert will be Biden’s video director and Carahna Magwood will be Biden’s creative director. Both of them had similar roles during Biden’s campaign.

Other names rounding out the digital slate:

Abbey Pitzer: designer

Olivia Raisner: traveling content director

Rebecca Rinkevich and Christian Tom: deputy directors of digital strategy

Cameron Trimble: director of digital engagement

Advertisements

“Communicating transparently and honestly with the American people is one of the most important responsibilities of a President,” Biden said in a statement. “This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways.”