Biden Says Trump Is Withholding Key National Security Info From Him

During remarks on national security, President-Elect Biden said that Trump is withholding key national security information from him.

Biden says Trump is withholding key national security information from him. pic.twitter.com/4GpOvynSgN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 28, 2020

The President-Elect said, “We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the defense department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit. As I said from the beginning, we have encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget. Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.”

This behavior is not surprising at all. Trump and his loyalists are trying to put the incoming Biden administration at a disadvantage. The President-Elect also discussed how parts of our government have atrophied under Donald Trump.

Trump is jeopardizing national security because he is mad that he lost the election. The Obama administration attempted to engage in a comprehensive transition of power, but members of the incoming Trump administration blew off meetings and didn’t show up.

President-Elect Biden was correct to call it out. Trump is jeopardizing national security while trying to sabotage the incoming Biden administration.

