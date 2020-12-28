Louie Gohmert And Republicans Sue To Give Mike Pence The Authority To Overturn The Election

10.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

A new lawsuit that is being led by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is trying to get the courts to give Mike Pence the exclusive authority to overturn the election.

The Washington Times reported:



Mr. Gohmert and others in the lawsuit say Mr. Pence can ignore the pro-Biden electors and choose the pro-Trump electors in five states where results of last month’s election have been contested. That would give Mr. Trump 73 additional electoral votes, more than enough to seal a victory.

Advertisements

….

“Under the Twelfth Amendment, defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of electoral votes or a given state and when there are competing slates of electors or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes or whether none should be counted,” the plaintiffs wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit plaintiffs include Arizona Republican Party Chair, and martial law supporter, Kelli Ward and Students for Trump.

The case is a final desperate heave by Trump supporters who hate democracy so much that they are trying to overturn an election in five states where no fraud or election irregularities were found. The plaintiffs are requesting that tens of millions of votes be tossed out while presenting no evidence of voter or election fraud.

There is no magic bullet to overturn the election. Trump lost and with this lawsuit, Republicans are revealing that they are the enemies of democracy.

Mike Pence doesn’t have the authority to overturn the election. Gohmert is asking the court system to ignore the constitution and keep Trump in office.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook