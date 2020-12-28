Jon Ossoff Torches David Perdue For Opposing Stimulus Checks While Profiting Off The Pandemic

Advertisements

U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (D-GA) torched incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue on Monday for having the nerve to oppose $2,000 relief checks for the American people while he profited from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Perdue, the same U.S. Senator who was on the phone with his broker buying medical and vaccine stocks when he heard about this pandemic, opposed even the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks,” Ossoff said.

“I’m calling on Sen. Perdue to reverse his opposition to $2,000 relief checks,” the Democratic challenger added. “Sen. Perdue needs to come out tonight and commit to voting on the floor of the Senate for $2,000 relief checks.”

Advertisements

Video:

“Sen. Perdue needs to come out tonight and commit to voting on the floor of the Senate for $2,000 relief checks,” @ossoff said on Monday. pic.twitter.com/LObjzWvQ0F — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 29, 2020

Ossoff said:

Perdue, the same U.S. Senator who was on the phone with his broker buying medical and vaccine stocks when he heard about this pandemic, opposed even the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks. And now after eight months of obstruction, after he repeatedly stated his opposition to direct relief for the people while he rubber stamped vast sums that went to major corporations and Wall Street banks, he’s touting $600 like he saved the day. $600 is a joke. Folks have months of rent past due. Gas bills piling up. Child care costs that they can’t keep up with. Credit cards maxed out. People are hurting through no fault of their own. This Covid economy is devastating working families in Georgia and across the country. And I’m calling on Sen. Perdue to reverse his opposition to $2,000 relief checks. President-elect Biden, President Trump and Democrats all support this policy to get money into the pockets of hard working Americans who are in dire straits right now. And Sen. Perdue needs to come out tonight and commit to voting on the floor of the Senate for $2,000 relief checks.

Trump painted the GOP into a corner

The House on Monday approved an increase in the stimulus check payment from $600 to $2,000, which is good for the American people but puts Senate Republicans in a tough spot with a week to go before the Georgia Senate runoffs.

From a political perspective, all Donald Trump had to do was sign the bipartisan COVID relief package into law without throwing a tantrum. Stuck in his post-election rage, he was unable to do that.

Now, with a week to go before a pair of runoff elections that determine the fate of the U.S. Senate, Trump has painted Republicans into a corner by forcing them to take a stand on $2,000 stimulus checks.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter