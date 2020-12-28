Mike Pence’s Former Press Secretary Mocks the Lawsuit Filed Against the VP by Pro-Trump Lawmakers

Advertisements

Many members of the GOP have given up on Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. They stood by as Trump lost lawsuit after lawsuit but once the Electoral College certified Biden’s win, a majority of them moved on.

That doesn’t mean, however, that all of the Republicans in congress have given up on Trump overturning the election. The latest ridiculous plan includes a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence.

The people behind the suit include Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward and Students for Trump. The Republicans are asking Pence to ignore the will of the people and award Trump the winner.

According to the Washington Post the plaintiff are hoping that, “Under the Twelfth Amendment, defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of electoral votes or a given state and when there are competing slates of electors or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes or whether none should be counted.”

Alyssa Farrah, who recently left her job as Mike Pence’s Press Secretary, was quite dismissive of the lawsuit. She shared an article about the coup attempt and simply wrote, “Uh, Guys.. why don’t we focus our efforts on winning back the House in ’22.”

