Rupert Murdoch Dumps Trump And Kicks Him To The Curb

In a stinging editorial in the New York newspaper that has long supported him, Rupert Murdoch made it clear that he is moving on from Trump.

Axios reported, “Murdoch had grown exasperated with Trump before the election, and now it’s divorce.”

The Post editorial said in part, “You had every right to investigate the election. But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing. To take just two examples: Your campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two Wisconsin counties, and you lost by 87 more votes. Georgia did two recounts of the state, each time affirming Biden’s win. These ballots were counted by hand, which alone debunks the claims of a Venezuelan vote-manipulating Kraken conspiracy. Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.”

Trump and Murdoch have been feuding since Trump called Murdoch to get him to reverse his call of Arizona for Joe Biden, and Murdoch refused.

Murdoch’s dumping of Trump is an ominous omen for the soon to be former president’s hopes of reviving his political career in 2024.

Trump’s outburst and refusal to sign the pandemic relief bill was really about the president being bumped from center stage and desperate to be the focus of attention.

Right-wing media was the secret to Trump’s success, and if Rupert Murdoch moves away from him it will only accelerate his slide into irrelevance.

