Schumer Traps McConnell Into Taking All The Blame If He Blocks $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer set a trap for Mitch McConnell to take all of the blame if he blocks $2,000 stimulus checks.

Leader Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



Following the strong bipartisan vote in the House, tomorrow I will move to pass the legislation in the Senate to quickly deliver Americans with $2,000 emergency checks. Every Senate Democrat is for this much-needed increase in emergency financial relief, which can be approved tomorrow if no Republican blocks it – there is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.

There’s strong support for these $2,000 emergency checks from every corner of the country — Leader McConnell ought to make sure Senate Republicans do not stand in the way of helping to meet the needs of American workers and families who are crying out for help.

If Senate Republicans block the House-passed bill on the floor tomorrow, it won’t matter which Senator does it, the blame will be all on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

One week before election day in the Senate runoffs in Georgia, the message that will be sent to those voters is that Republicans in the Senate are denying aid that they desperately need during the pandemic.

Senate Democrats have McConnell trapped. Trump wants the $2,000 checks. The House passed the $2,000 checks with a bipartisan vote. The only person standing in the way is Mitch McConnell, and Democrats are setting him up to take all of the blame.

