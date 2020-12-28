The Courtyard of Jerusalem’s US Embassy Has Been Named After Jared Kushner

Advertisements

Jared Kushner worked many jobs for Donald Trump was in the White House. He played an important role in the administration’s botched COVID response. He was also a key figure in pushing Trump to embrace criminal justice reform.

Perhaps the most ambitious job the president gave his son-in-law, though, was making peace in the Middle East. Not surprisingly, Kushner failed at this assignment as well.

But the real estate professional will be getting some recognition for his work overseas. The United States’ Jerusalem Embassy recently announced that they’d be naming their courtyard after Kushner.

Ambassador David Friedman said, “Kushner courtyard, dedicated in honor of Jared Kushner and inspired by his relentless pursuit of peace.”

Friedman then quoted Kushner, “When there is peace in this region, we will look back upon this day and remember that the journey for peace started with a strong America recognizing the truth.”

The ambassador continued, “Those words rang true when they were spoken in 2018, and they have proved to be true in the years that followed.”

With Donald Trump’s presidency coming to an end, his children and their spouses will all look to find new things to do with their time.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly shopping for homes in Florida. There is a rumor that Ivanka could look to challenge Marco Rubio for his senate seat. The Daily Beast is reporting that Kushner will be spending a lot more time in the Middle East.