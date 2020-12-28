Trump Embarrassed As More Than 100 House Republicans Vote To Override His NDAA Veto

Advertisements

Trump’s veto of the NDAA was overridden in the House as more than 300 members of the House and over 100 Republicans voted to override his veto.

Here is a snapshot of the vote total:

Trump’s veto never had a snowball’s chance of being sustained. It is an embarrassing defeat for a president who has done nothing but lose since November 3rd. Trump lost at the ballot box to Joe Biden, He lost nearly 60 legal challenges to the election in the judicial system, and now he has shown that his power is so diminished that only 66 House Republicans voted with him to sustain his veto.

Veto overrides are always embarrassing for presidents, but the NDAA override is especially bad because the veto was done for petty and selfish reasons. Trump vetoed the entire NDAA and put the troops in jeopardy because he wanted confederate names to remain on military bases and he is angry at Twitter for fact-checking him.

The loss in the House was bad for Trump but is nothing compared to the vote that could be waiting for him in the Senate.

