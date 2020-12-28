WATCH: Stacey Abrams Says Republicans Don’t Know How to Win Without Voter Suppression

Advertisements

Control of the United States senate will come down to a Georgia special election in early January. Republicans have traditionally fair well in Georgia’s special elections and David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are incumbents.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t positive signs for the Democrats as well. Joe Biden, of course, carried the state just a few weeks ago. And in their corner, Democrats have Stacey Abrams, who has worked tirelessly to turn out the vote.

Abrams wouldn’t be working so tirelessly if it wasn’t for a her governor’s race in 2018. She lost a tight race to Brian Kemp after Kemp used his powers as Secretary of State to remove black voters from the rolls.

Abrams talked about the upcoming special election with CNN on Monday morning. She remarked, “When we create access to the right to vote for eligible citizens, more people participate, and Republicans do not know how to win without voter suppression as one of their tools.”

Fair Fight's @staceyabrams ahead of the Jan. 5th runoffs: "When we create access to the right to vote for eligible citizens, more people participate, and Republicans do not know how to win without voter suppression as one of their tools." pic.twitter.com/c7hULvtvAF — The Recount (@therecount) December 28, 2020

The Georgia activist was also asked about the recently passed bill that he see many Americans getting a stimulus payment of $600. She continued, “Not only is this a belated investment, it is also a very poor investment. $600 will not help most families survive, and we need two U.S. Senators who are willing to go to Washington and be in partnership with the new president to deliver real covid relief to the state of Georgia.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of CNN:

As always, @staceyabrams lays it out clearly: "$600 will not help most families survive, and we need two U.S. Senators who are willing to go to Washington and be in partnership with the new president to deliver real covid relief to the state of Georgia." pic.twitter.com/43CiR4byPn — Miryam Lipper (@MiryamLipper) December 28, 2020