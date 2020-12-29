Conservative Columnist: Once a Rising Star, Nikki Haley is Now Focused on White Grievance and Christian Persecution

Advertisements

Back when she was the governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley was one of the more popular Republicans in the country. Some even thought that she had a shot at becoming the first woman president.

Donald Trump took advantage of Haley’s popularity by making her his Ambassador to the United Nations. While she left the position halfway through Trump’s term, she’s remained a fan of the presidents.

Haley has remained so sycophantic to Trump, in fact, that Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin penned a piece about Haley’s change in tone. Rubin writes that Haley is now mostly focused on white grievance and Christian Nationalism.

The Washington Post scribe writes, “She (Haley) is reduced to hollering about socialism. Perhaps with an eye on 2024, she figures nonsensical accusations are the way to gain favor in her intellectually vacant party.”

Rubin continues:

“The mindless denunciation of policies Democrats are not pursuing, appealing to White grievance, reiterating delusions of Christian persecution and uttering empty platitudes about capitalism are what pass for Republican ‘ideas’ these days. And remember, Haley is one of the smarter and saner Republicans. She simply lacks the intellectual integrity, creativity and courage to talk to voters like adults. It is so much easier to toss around inane buzzwords than to offer pragmatic policy ideas.”

You can read Rubin’s entire column here, courtesy of the Washington Post