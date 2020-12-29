George Clooney: Trump Would Have Been Reelected if He Told People to Wear Masks

Advertisements

Politicians are often at their most popular in times of great crisis. Following 9/11, New York’s previously unpopular leader Rudy Giuliani became “America’s Mayor.” Similarly, following the terrorist attacks, George W. Bush had an approval rating of 92%.

Donald Trump had a terrible approval rating during his whole time in office. The COVID-19 pandemic, though, offered him a chance to look like a leader and help bring the country together. To the surprise of no one, Trump failed miserably.

Not only was the pandemic an opportunity to bring America together, it also came just a few months before the presidential election. Actor George Clooney recently told the New York Times Trump would have won easily if he had only told people to wear masks.

Advertisements

He said in the interview, “Had Trump come out at the very beginning and said, ‘We’re all going to wear masks because it’s the right thing to do and it’s going to save a lot of lives,’ the whole country would have gotten behind him and he would have been re-elected. But he thought it would affect his economy, so he chose to say it didn’t exist. And now we’re going to have 350,000 people dead.”

Clooney also opined that Joe Biden would have trouble working with Republicans. “The world is different now,” he said. “ I mean, Ted Cruz, think about what a yutz this guy is! I don’t care what your political view is: If a guy said that my wife was ugly and my father killed Kennedy, there is no way in the world you could have me come out and say, ‘I’ll defend you.’”