McConnell Demands Democrats Betray Joe Biden For Increased Stimulus Checks

6.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Mitch McConnell will only agree to $2,000 stimulus checks if Democrats will agree to get on board with Trump’s debunked election fraud claims.

The New York Times reported:

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, on Tuesday blocked an effort to hold an immediate vote to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, saying instead that the Senate would “begin a process” to consider bigger payments, along with other demands issued by President Trump, leaving the fate of the measure unclear as more Republicans clamored to endorse it.

Advertisements

….

Democrats are also likely to resist anything that could be seen as trying to undermine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, as Mr. Trump has suggested. Mr. McConnell, who has privately urged his members not to object to the election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ratify them, portrayed the president’s request as “exploring further ways to protect the sanctity of American ballots.” But Mr. Trump has been laser-focused on getting Congress to investigate “the very substantial voter fraud which took place,” an assertion he has repeated contrary to considerable evidence.

Democrats will never get on board with Trump’s bogus claims of voter fraud.

McConnell is holding suffering Americans hostage while trying to extort Democrats into betraying Joe Biden and delegitimizing his election win. With support among Senate Republicans growing for the increased stimulus checks, McConnell might not have as much leverage as he thinks.

The critical Georgia Sente runoff elections are in a week. If Republicans want to keep their Senate majority, they need to pass the $2,000 checks. Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group. Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook“>Failure to provide the aid will only hurt McConnell, Loeffler, and Perdue.

The odds of Democrats betraying Joe Biden and delegitimizing his victory are zero.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook