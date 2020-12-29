Mitch McConnell Introduces Bill To In Effect Deprive Americans Of $2,000 Checks

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a bill to provide $2,000 checks that functions as a way of depriving Americans of needed aid.

McConnell’s bill sticks the repeal of NDAA section 230 to the $2,000 stimulus checks.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reacted to McConnell’s effort to sabotage $2,000 stimulus checks in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Senator McConnell knows how to make $2,000 survival checks reality and he knows how to kill them. If Sen. McConnell tries loading up the bipartisan House-passed CASH Act with unrelated, partisan provisions that will do absolutely nothing to help struggling families across the country, it will not pass the House and cannot become law – any move like this by Sen. McConnell would be a blatant attempt to deprive Americans of a $2,000 survival check.

Will Senate Republicans go along with Sen. McConnell’s cynical gambit or will they push him to give a vote on the standalone House-passed CASH Act?

McConnell has offered a bill that he knows will never pass the House or the Senate. Mitch McConnell has been playing this game for years. He kills popular legislation by attaching unpopular unrelated items to it, then he tells the American people that he proposed a bill, but Democrats wouldn’t agree to it.

Majority Leader McConnell thinks that the American people are stupid.

The Senate could likely pass the clean House-passed version of the CASH Act tonight. Democrats think that they have the votes, and judging from McConnell’s response, they probably do.

Sen. McConnell is trying to find a way to deny $2,000 checks and blame Democrats, but the voters aren’t dumb and the people of Georgia will know who refused to help them as they continue to vote in the runoff elections.