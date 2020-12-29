Stacey Abrams Rips ‘Feckless Hypocrites’ David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler For Being Trump Stooges

Advertisements

Stacey Abrams blasted GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for putting the interests of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell over the needs of struggling Americans.

“They are feckless hypocrites who would rather win an election than help the people of Georgia,” Abrams said, citing the flip-flopping of the two GOP senators seeking reelection in next week’s runoffs.

She added, “They are spineless, and they are people who kowtow to Mitch McConnell, kowtow to Donald Trump, which means they will not serve the people of Georgia.”

Video:

Stacey Abrams blasts David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler for spinelessly kowtowing to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/GlwTtkkYsV — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 30, 2020

Abrams said:

Perdue and Loeffler are nothing but Trump stooges

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have been urging lawmakers for months to pass legislation that gives meaningful relief to millions of struggling Americans. They didn’t seek approval from Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell before doing so.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, on the other hand, were opposed to stimulus checks before they were finally in favor of them. It’s a prime example of just how much they are driven by Trump’s interests over those of their constituents.

Whether Perdue or Loeffler are now in favor of higher stimulus payments is irrelevant at this point. What matters is that they lose next week’s runoff elections so Mitch McConnell is no longer Senate majority leader.

That’s the only way that the American people can be certain that meaningful help is on the way.

