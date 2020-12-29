Trump Says States Are To Blame For His Bungled COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Advertisements

Donald Trump lashed out at states on Tuesday, saying they are to blame for the frustratingly slow pace of his already-bungled COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In a tweet, the outgoing president said, “It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government.”

In typically bizarre fashion, Trump ended his mini Twitter tantrum by saying, “Biden failed with Swine Flu!”

It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government. We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states. Biden failed with Swine Flu! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Advertisements

Trump failed at the one vaccine-related job he had: distribution

The medical and scientific community worked tirelessly and quickly to develop a safe and effective vaccine that can end this global nightmare once and for all – and they did their job.

On his end, Donald Trump had one task: to quickly and competently distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to a country that desperately needs it. It’s a massive, national undertaking for which the federal government is responsible.

It’s clear that Trump has already fumbled that job as the United States is well short of the 20 million end-of-year vaccination goal set by the administration.

A couple weeks ago, Donald Trump wanted to name the vaccine after himself. Now that his rollout has been a disaster, he is trying to convince the American people that he has nothing to do with it.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter