Dr. Drew, Who Recently Contracted COVID, Apologizes for Spreading Misinformation About the Disease

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the cable news channels had doctors on to speak about the illness. On CNN, there was Dr. Sanjay Gupta. On MSNBC, you may have seen Dr. Ashish Jha or Dr. Peter Hotez.

Meanwhile Fox News featured a number of TV Doctors. One day it was Dr. Phil. Another day it was Dr. Oz. And viewers also got to see Dr. Drew Pinsky on Fox talking about the media creating panic about the disease.

“It is a press induced panic,” said Pinsky. I am angry about it. It is the flu.”

dr. drew just got covid. here is what that grifter was saying about it earlier in the yearpic.twitter.com/XxN7XBGhSA — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) December 30, 2020

Like a number of other people who have underestimated the pandemic, Dr. Drew has now tested positive for COVID. And like Chris Christie before him, this seems to be what it takes for Pinsky to take the virus seriously.

In a video posted to his social media channels, Pinsky told fans, “I don’t recommend it, but I’m sort of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing.” He later continued, “We have some many good treatments now for COVID. And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this.”

The Dr. then apologized about his earlier comments in regard to the virus. “My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that. I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong.”