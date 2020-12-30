Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Certifying Biden’s Win

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced he would object to the Electoral College certification process and challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s election win when Congress convenes for its joint session on January 6.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” Hawley said.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley is the first senator to object to the certification. Objections are doomed to fail: Although objections open up the results to floor debate followed by a vote in each chamber, the Democrat-controlled House and multiple Senate Republicans have recognized Biden’s victory. The challenge would also fail in the Senate given the House vote even if Vice President Mike Pence served as the tiebreaker.

President Donald Trump has continued to assert that the election was fraudulent despite all evidence to the contrary. Although his legal efforts to overturn the election results have failed, he has pinned his hopes on Republicans challenging the election results on January 6.