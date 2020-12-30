Trump Calls for GA Governor Brian Kemp to Resign from Office While Continuing to Lie About Election Win

Advertisements

President Donald Trump called for Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, to resign from office while continuing to assert that he won the swing state even though it has long certified its results for President-elect Joe Biden.

“Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast,” the president wrote, directing his followers to watch them on the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax.

Kemp “should resign from office,” the president added. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

Trump’s tweet was immediately flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which prohibits individuals from sharing disinformation about the election on its platform. The company has been more aggressive in recent weeks: Whereas before it would tag Trump’s tweets for sharing claims that had been “disputed,” now it clearly and unequivocally states that Biden was the clear winner of the 2020 election.

Kemp has resisted the president’s calls that he convene a special legislative session to overturn the results of the election in the state, asserting that the election was free and fair.

A recent Republican attempt failed after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a lawsuit to change “how election officials check absentee ballot signatures,” according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month.

Trump has often claimed without evidence that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots as part of his push to cast doubt on the legitimacy of an election that he lost.

Trump‘s claim is incorrect. The Associated Press already conducted a fact check that showed “There is nothing in the consent decree that prevents Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.”

“The legal settlement signed in March addresses accusations about a lack of statewide standards for judging signatures on absentee ballot envelopes,” the AP continues, noting that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has said that verifying signatures is both possible and required by the state.