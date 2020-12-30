Trump Melts Down And Falsely Claims Stacey Abrams Is Controlling Georgia Republicans

Advertisements

Trump appears to be trying his hardest to make sure that Georgia’s Republican incumbent senators lose their runoff elections.

Trump tweeted:

.@BrianKempGA, his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, and Secretary of State, are disasters for Georgia. Won’t let professionals get anywhere near Fulton County for signature verifications, or anything else. They are virtually controlled by @staceyabrams & the Democrats. Fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

For good measure, he added a false claim about winning the state:

We now have far more votes than needed to flip Georgia in the Presidential race. Massive VOTER FRAUD took place. Thank you to the Georgia Legislature for today’s revealing meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

President Sour Grapes can’t let it go. There was no voter fraud in Georgia. Including court cases, Joe Biden is close to having won Georgia ten times. The Republicans are secretly controlled by Stacey Abrams conspiracy is one that Trump has been turning to more frequently because he can’t handle the fact that an African-American woman instrumental in his defeat.

Donald Trump still wants Georgia Republicans to overturn the election results. His rhetoric is growing increasingly more dangerous by the day, which is why it is time for Twitter to shut Trump’s account down.

