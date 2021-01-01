Jon Ossoff Hires Thousands Of Young Black Georgians To Mobilize And Get Out The Vote

Advertisements

Jon Ossoff has hired 2,000 young black Georgians in every country to mobilize and get out the vote for the Senate runoff.

According to The Atlanta Voice:



In essence, the Ossoff campaign has hired 2,000 predominantly Black Georgians to mobilize their communities to turn out the vote. Ossoff believes if Black Georgians turn out on Jan. 5th, 2021, the trajectory of the United States will forever change.

The mission for the mobilizers is to use their networks and contacts to expand the number of voters, specifically among young, Black Georgians. According to their plan, the organizers must talk to their networks about the importance of voting and explain how Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are going to fight for them in the U.S. Senate in a real and relevant manner. For example, Jon’s push for a $15 minimum wage, a New Civil Rights Act, a New Voting Rights Act, affordable health care, COVID relief, and other policies that they know are important to their circles and families.

Ossoff’s organizers are building engagement and reaching voters who haven’t voted before:

These 2,000 young Georgians, who largely hadn't worked on political campaign before, have now added 80,000 of their friends and family to our network and we are seeing their rate of participation skyrocket. — Miryam Lipper (@MiryamLipper) January 1, 2021

Stacey Abrams built a formidable get out the vote operation in Georgia, and those efforts are being expanded upon by the Ossoff and Warnock campaigns. It is yet to be determined whether Georgia will be a purple or follow Virginia and become a blue state, but Democrats are building a foundation to be competitive in the current and future elections in Georgia.

Jon Ossoff is doing all the right things and the nation will find out if it pays off in victory in four days.

