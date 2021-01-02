Georgia GOP Secretary Of State Goes On Fox News And Blows Up Trump’s Election Fraud Lies

Advertisements

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took to the Fox News airwaves on Saturday to blow up Donald Trump’s election fraud lies just ahead of the upcoming Senate runoffs.

Raffensperger repeated what he has said for months: The presidential election in Georgia was conducted with integrity and Donald Trump lost (multiple times).

“We did an audit of the race. President Trump still lost,” Raffensperger said. “Then we did a full recount. President Trump still lost.”

Advertisements

“We had a safe, secure process,” he added. “People have to realize that you need to get out and vote, and that’s how you win elections.”

“We did an audit of the race — President Trump still lost. Then we did a full recount — President Trump still lost … people have to realize that you have to get out and vote, and that’s how you win elections” — GA Secretary of State Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/mQ5KgmFFWb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 2, 2021

Raffensperger said:

People can’t handle the truth sometimes, because they’re very disappointed in the results, and I get that. I voted for President Trump also, but at the end of the day we did everything that we could. We did an audit of the race. President Trump still lost. Then we did a full recount. President Trump still lost. Then we audited the absentee ballot signatures on the envelopes in Cobb County and we found only two votes out of 15,000 that we went ahead and surveyed along with GBI – only 2 out of 15,000 that weren’t done correctly. And they were actually the spouses that filled out those applications for their spouses or signed the signatures. And so we had a safe, secure process and people have to realize that you need to get out and vote, and that’s how you win elections.

Trump is at war with GOP officials in Georgia ahead of critical runoffs

Georgia is just days away from a pair of runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate – and Donald Trump is waging war against the state’s Republican Party.

Over the past couple of days, Trump has taken to Twitter multiple times to whine about losing Georgia while spewing more lies about election fraud in the state. He even went as far as calling the current runoff contests “illegal and invalid.”

The outcome of the Georgia Senate runoffs is far from certain, but it’s clear that Donald Trump is doing his best in the homestretch to sabotage these two Senate seats for Republicans.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter