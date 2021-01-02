Ted Cruz Announces His Opposition To Democracy By Forming New Coalition To Block Biden Victory

Advertisements

Days after Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley announced he would object to the certification of the 2020 election results, nearly a dozen Republican senators – led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) – have formed their own coalition to oppose Electoral College certification and call for an emergency audit.

According to Fox News, “A coalition of GOP senators and senators-elect, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results when a joint session of Congress meets next week unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.”

In addition to Ted Cruz, the new anti-democracy coalition will include 10 current and incoming senators, including Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who is up for reelection in 2022.

Fox News reports, “Cruz — along with Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; as well as Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. — say that the election ‘featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud and illegal conduct.'”

An idea so bad that even Mitch McConnell opposes it

The scheme to block certification of the election results – an exercise that is doomed to fail – is such a bad idea that even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it.

Not only will it not stop Joe Biden from taking office on Jan. 20, but the Republicans who go along with it will forever be on the record as having been part of an attempted coup.

This may keep a handful of GOP senators on Trump’s good side in the short term, but it is likely to have disastrous long-term consequences for a political party that is imploding before America’s eyes – all for an impeached, one-term president.

