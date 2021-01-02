Trump Urges Georgia GOP To Vote Just One Day After He Called The Runoffs ‘Illegal And Invalid’

Advertisements

Donald Trump on Saturday urged his supporters in Georgia to turn out and vote in the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia.

“Will be in Georgia on Monday night, 9:00 P.M. to RALLY for two GREAT people, [David Perdue] & [Kelly Loeffler],” the outgoing president said. “GET READY TO VOTE ON TUESDAY!!!”

Trump’s desperate plea comes not even a day after he called those very same runoff elections “illegal and invalid” in a laughable Twitter outburst about nonexistent election corruption.

“[It] must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive … changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore the whole State Election is not legal or Constitutional,” Trump whined.

He then zeroed in on Georgia: “Additionally, the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election … is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections.”

Trump calling the Georgia elections a fraud yesterday and then urging his supporters to vote in them today is the kind of mixed messaging that is putting the GOP on edge just days before a pair of critical runoff elections – contests that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Democrats have new momentum in Georgia

Whether it’s strong early vote numbers, polling data, or just the overall narrative of the campaign, Georgia Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock appear to have momentum in the closing days of this campaign.

In some ways, Trump himself is to thank as he spent recent weeks shifting the focus of the campaign to increasing COVID relief payments, an issue that Republicans have been blocking for months.

While the two runoff elections in Georgia are too close to call, Donald Trump appears to be doing his best to sabotage them for Republicans.

