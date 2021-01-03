QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked Off House Floor For Refusing To Wear A Mask

Advertisements

Two House Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, were forced to leave the House floor because they would not wear masks.

Jake Sherman tweeted:

2 new Republicans — including @mtgreenee — are being told by House floor staff that they have to put their masks on. as of now, they seem to be telling the floor staff that they will not put it on. Taylor Greene is leaving the floor with the other R, who were trying to ID — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021

The dispute included a screaming match between Republican and Democratic staffs:

Now, the Republiacn and Democratic floor staff are in a screaming match on the floor. So this Congress is going great already — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021

Trump has whipped House Republicans into a frenzy with his conspiracy theories and bogus claims of election fraud, and one should not expect them to calm down after the electoral college results are certified on Wednesday.

The scene on the House floor didn’t just happen because Taylor Greene is a crazed QAnon supporter. It happened because Trump’s election charade has destroyed any remaining shred of respect for institutions remaining in the Republican Party.

It is common knowledge that Trump Republicans don’t care about public health and safety. For nearly a year, their behavior is evidence of this fact, but Trump is leaving the GOP even more radicalized than when he came into office, and scenes like this one are some of the first of the new Congress, but they won’t be the last.

