QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked Off House Floor For Refusing To Wear A Mask

Two House Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, were forced to leave the House floor because they would not wear masks.

Jake Sherman tweeted:

The dispute included a screaming match between Republican and Democratic staffs:

Trump has whipped House Republicans into a frenzy with his conspiracy theories and bogus claims of election fraud, and one should not expect them to calm down after the electoral college results are certified on Wednesday.

The scene on the House floor didn’t just happen because Taylor Greene is a crazed QAnon supporter. It happened because Trump’s election charade has destroyed any remaining shred of respect for institutions remaining in the Republican Party.

It is common knowledge that Trump Republicans don’t care about public health and safety. For nearly a year, their behavior is evidence of this fact, but Trump is leaving the GOP even more radicalized than when he came into office, and scenes like this one are some of the first of the new Congress, but they won’t be the last.

