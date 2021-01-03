Opinion: Republicans Attempt To Steal Americans’ Voices To Aid Trump

Advertisements

Over the past couple of decades Republicans have wantonly taken everything from the American people to benefit their favorite causes. Now, in an attempted coup to keep Trump in the White House, a fascist Republican cabal are attempting to take the people’s electoral voices in an undemocratic machination resembling a two-bit banana republic.

Since Americans used their voices to choose an African American man as their President, Republicans have engaged in a concerted effort to silence those voices. Whether it was ridiculous voter ID requirements, reduced polling times, or outright vote suppression, Republicans have attempted to rob Americans of the right to vote; what most sane Americans understand is stealing their voices.

Trump’s acolytes have taken the robbery to a new level since the loser in the loser cannot accept that the majority of voters used their voices to elect former Vice President and current President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Advertisements

Make no mistake, this attempt to steal an election is an attempted coup, and an assault on democracy, but it is theft pure and simple using propaganda that would make Adolf Hitler envious. As a reminder, despite recount after recount and myriad legal defeats, Trump refuses to back down from claiming fraud on a massive scale. This is in spite of a statement by the nation’s Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency chief, Christopher Krebs, who said the November 3 election was the most secure in American history.

A statement from the DHS and a coalition of election security groups, including the National Association of State Election Directors noted:

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors.”

Myriad federal courts have dismissed Trump’s lawsuits claiming fraudulently that the election was stolen in battleground states. Interestingly, neither Trump nor Republicans will explain why other Republicans in those battleground states won their elections.

There is little doubt that the Republicans aiding Trump’s attempt at overturning the election are well aware that Trump lost, but they are so accustomed to taking everything from the people they believe they can take the people’s electoral voices with impunity.

One Republican with a conscience, Representative Adam Kinziger (R- IL), warned Americans how their voices are being stolen by Trump and his fascist cohort. Representative Kinzigersaid:

“When a conspiracy theory is repeated like this in an official setting, it makes it seem real to folks — and it’s then sent as proof. And that’s a serious problem that we need to address. Purporting falsehoods is dangerously irresponsible, and it’s just plain wrong.”

Of course it’s “just plain wrong.” It is also a flagrant assault on democracy, an attempted coup, and theft of the American people’s electoral voices. But Republicans, and especially loser Trump, are comfortable stealing from the American people whether it’s food and shelter, healthcare, clean air and water, retirement income, and most recently stealing 330,000-plus Americans’ lives. And now that a very few Republicans are tacitly admitting that Trump lost, it is far too late to undo the damage; because going forward Republicans will have more support than ever to abridge voting rights unabated.

If Republicans as a political party had admitted after the election that Trump lost in a big way, the loser and his nasty base would be seen for what they really are – sore losers. But their fealty to Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories set the stage for the dire mess the nation is in right now and let’s face it, they knew Trump lost within a week of the final count.

However, Republicans are so used to stealing from Americans with impunity that robbing them of their electoral voices is plain normal.

It is fair to state that Republicans have not lifted a finger to help Americans who aren’t filthy rich or white religious extremists for a couple of decades, at least. They have, however, taken everything they can get their dirty hands on simply to reward their chosen special interest donors. Now, though, they are robbing the people of their electoral voices and in effect are assaulting democracy openly and with malice aforethought – exactly as Trump dictated over the course of the past four years.