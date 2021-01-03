Trump Busted Committing Election Fraud In Georgia

Advertisements

Trump’s demand that Georgia Republicans find nearly 12,000 votes to reverse the election for him is election fraud.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump said:

“Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break. We have that in spades already,” Trump said, suggesting more legal action. “Or we can keep it going. But that’s not fair to the voters of Georgia.”

….

At one point in the rambling conversation, the president said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes” – one more than the vote gap between him and Biden, who became the first Democrat to flip the state since 1992.

Laurence Tribe noted that what Trump was caught on tape doing was election fraud:

“Find” 11,780 votes is a thinly disguised euphemism for revising the ballot count. That’s election fraud — it used to be done by ballot box stuffing. Trump doesn’t seem to care how it’s done: he just demands Raffensperger do it — or else. OMG. https://t.co/ON7PTh6gB5 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 3, 2021

Trump was engaging in election fraud. After the judicial system failed to overturn the election for him, Trump is trying to use illegal methods to reverse the results of a free and fair election. In the phone call that one suspects was released by Georgia Republicans, Trump is committing a crime.

Donald Trump has not given up on remaining in power, and he is going to try to continue to lie, cheat, or break the law until Joe Biden is sworn into office at noon on January 20.

