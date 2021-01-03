Trump Caught In Leaked Phone Call Trying To Steal The Election With Fake Votes

Advertisements

Trump pressured the Secretary of State of Georgia to find fake votes for him that would have overturned the election in the state.

The audio obtained by The Washington Post is astounding:

Advertisements

Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump ranted voting machine conspiracy theories, and at one point notified the Georgia Secretary of State that he was “breaking the law” by not rigging the state for Trump.

The call took place one day ago, which means that Donald Trump is still attempting to steal the election.

The coup plot that was announced in the Senate is part of the scheme. The reason why these Senate Republicans want a ten audit of the results in Georgia is that simultaneously Trump is also pressuring state officials into “finding” votes for him to overturn Biden’s win.

The level of corruption and contempt for democracy caught on the Trump tape is stunning. Congressional Republicans who go along with this plot may be doing so out of their own political survival skills or future ambitions, but what they are participating in is an attempt to overthrow democracy in the United States of America.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook