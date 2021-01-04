Biden Says Americans Will Get $2,000 Stimulus Checks If Democrats Win Georgia Senate Runoffs

Advertisements

President-Elect Biden said that if Democrats win in Georgia and take back the Senate, there will be $2,000 stimulus checks.

Video of Biden campaigning for Ossoff and Warnock in Georgia:

Biden says if Democrats win the Georgia Senate runoffs $2,000 stimulus checks will happen. pic.twitter.com/HABFo8JoM7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 4, 2021

President-Elect Biden said in Atlanta, “If you sent Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2000 checks will go out of the door restoring hope and decency, and honor for so many people who are struggling right now. You send US Senator Perdue and Senator Loeffler back into Washington, the checks will never get there. It is just that simple. The power is literally in your hands. By electing Jon and the Reverend, you can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington and this nation.”

Biden went on to list numerous issues beyond the stimulus checks that the nation can make progress on with a Democratic Senate. The gridlock could be broken. Real aid could be delivered to the American people in a matter of a few weeks. The prediction market has swung toward Democrats winning in Georgia.

The Republican Party is in flames at the moment, with Georgia Republican election officials having to hold press conferences to debunk Trump’s claims of election fraud in the state.

The opportunity is there for Democrats to take control of the Senate and not just undo the damage done by Trump, but also make real progress for the nation’s future.

