Nearly 200 Top Business Leaders Tell Republicans To Drop Election Challenge

Business leaders from some of the biggest US companies told Republicans that the election has been decided and they shouldn’t thwart democracy.

Almost 200 of the country’s top business leaders urged Congress to certify the electoral results for President-elect Joe Biden in a letter Monday, arguing that “attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.”

“The presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward,” the letter reviewed by The Washington Post said. “ … The incoming Biden administration faces the urgent tasks of defeating covid-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic.”

Smooth and stable transitions of power are good for society and good for business. There is nothing that the business world hates more than instability. Republicans are who are taking part in the election challenge are acting as a destabilizing force on democracy.

Outside of Trump and his loyal cult-like following, there is virtually no support for the House and Senate Republicans who are challenging the election. Mitch McConnell has completely lost control of his Republican caucus. McConnell urged them not to get involved with Trump’s last-ditch coup, but nearly a quarter of his Republicans ignored him.

The business leaders understand that the damage that Republicans are doing to democracy will not be undone with two Democratic victories in Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Even the business community is against Trump’s scheme to overturn the election.

