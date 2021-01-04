Georgia Election Officials Humiliate Trump At Press Conference Debunking His Election Fraud Lies

Advertisements

Georgia election officials said that Trump and Republicans are intentionally misleading the American people and debunked his election fraud lies.

Gabriel Sterling went through Trump’s claims point by point and debunked them:

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling surgically destroys Trump's election fraud claims at #pressconference pic.twitter.com/ODD91vdPxY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 4, 2021

Sterling also accused Trump and his congressional coup plotters of intentionally misleading the American people:

Georgia election officials say Trump and Republicans are intentionally misleading the American people on election fraud. #pressconference pic.twitter.com/2DfBr8JVPM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 4, 2021

Sterling said, “The president’s legal team had the entire tape, they watched the entire tape, and from our point of view, intentionally misled the state’s senate, voters and the people of the United States about this. It was intentional. It was obvious. Anybody watching this knows that. Anyone watching it knows that. That’s why we released the entire tape for people to watch.”

Trump has tried 18 times to interfere and overturn the election results in Georgia. Trump was caught in a phone call committing election fraud, and his actions have been referred to the FBI for a criminal investigation.

There was no election fraud. Republicans are putting on a show in an effort to overturn a free and fair presidential election.

Trump’s coup plotters are attacking democracy, and Republican election officials in Georgia are pushing back.

