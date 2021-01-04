Joy Reid Calls Trump A ‘Dime Store Dictator’ Whose Crimes Make Watergate Look Like Child’s Play

Advertisements

MSNBC’s Joy Reid ripped Donald Trump’s effort to pressure the Georgia secretary of state into overturning the election, calling the outgoing president a “dime store dictator” who is “obsessed” with holding onto power while ignoring a pandemic that has killed 350,000 Americans.

“This tape, which blows Watergate out of the water, exposes the president of the United States to possibly committing a crime,” Reid said. “What this tape also exposes is, frankly, a dime store dictator who’s obsessed with power, who called the Georgia secretary of state 18 times, until he picked up.”

The MSNBC host said Trump is using so much time and energy to rig an election he lost, but he’s completely ignoring a deadly virus that is killing thousands of Americans each day.

“We see no such energy applied to fighting a pandemic that has now killed 350,000 people in America on his watch,” Reid said.

Video:

Joy Reid says the tape of Donald Trump pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to undo Biden’s victory “blows Watergate out of the water.” pic.twitter.com/sBlqsDe2nX — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 5, 2021

Reid said:

This tape which blows Watergate out of the water exposes the president of the United States to possibly committing a crime. It is proof that the Ukraine call wasn’t some isolated blip but part of a pattern by a man who, in order to steal an election in plain sight, put a guy in to break the post office, tried to delegitimize mail-in voting and when that didn’t work, went to court five dozen times, including to what he thought was a Supreme cCurt he stacked for that purpose, mainstreamed fake voter fraud claims, delayed state certifications, tried to delegitimize Black voters, entertained fringe theories like imposing Martial Law and is now courting violent protests and making threats to state officials if they don’t do his bidding. But what this tape also exposes is, frankly, a dime store dictator who’s obsessed with power, who called the Georgia secretary of state 18 times, until he picked up. Whose energy is so fixated on remaining president that he returned from Florida early because he wasn’t in the mood to celebrate New Year’s Eve around people who might see him as a loser. And yet we see no such energy applied to fighting a pandemic that has now killed 350,000 people in America on his watch.

Trump devotes 100% of his time to whining about the election

At no point over the past four years has Donald Trump put in the work necessary to be an effective, competent president. The COVID-19 pandemic showed just how unprepared and unfit he is.

But since losing to Joe Biden in November, the president isn’t even pretending to put in the work – and his refusal to do the job comes at a moment of unprecedented crisis for the United States.

As President-elect Joe Biden said at a campaign rally in Georgia on Monday, “The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. … He doesn’t want to do the work.”

