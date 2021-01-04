Kelly Loeffler Says She Will Join Her Seditious GOP Colleagues And Object To Election Results

Advertisements

On the eve of two critical runoff Senate races in Georgia, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced that she will join Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s band of seditious senators and object to certification of the presidential election results.

In a statement given to Fox News on Monday, Loeffler said, “[R]ight now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted – and I share their concerns.”

“That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process,” she added.

Loeffler’s announcement that she will object to the results of an election that Donald Trump handily lost comes just days after a dozen of her Republican colleagues in the Senate effectively pledged to support a coup to keep the outgoing president in power.

The idea that even one GOP lawmaker is willing to humor Trump’s war on democracy is another reminder that the Republican Party in its current form is beyond salvaging. It must be completely dismantled and rebuilt from scratch.

Loeffler is spitting in the faces of her constituents

Kelly Loeffler’s decision to participate in Donald Trump’s attempted coup is just the latest reminder of how little she thinks of the men and women of Georgia who turned out in massive numbers to give the state’s 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden.

Loeffler was appointed to her current Senate seat – the people didn’t send her there – so she may not understand how the democratic process works, but it’s pretty simple: The electoral votes of a given state are awarded to the candidate who wins the most votes.

Biden won Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes. That victory was legitimate, and it was confirmed in multiple recounts and lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies.

If there is any benefit to Loeffler’s announcement that she’ll object to certification of the 2020 election results, it’s that she is making it very clear to her constituents that she doesn’t care what they want or how they vote. She only cares about serving and protecting the most dangerous president in American history, a man who will be out of the White House in 16 days.

The people of Georgia may not have chosen Kelly Loeffler to be their United States Senator, but they will have the opportunity to fire her on Tuesday.

